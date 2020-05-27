Oshkosh Corp. releases sustainability report

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Oshkosh Corp. outlines its continued commitment to operating in a socially responsible and sustainable way in its 2019 Sustainability Report.

This marks the seventh consecutive year the manufacturer of mission-critical vehicles and equipment has released a report focused on its sustainability efforts. Guided by the goal of making a difference in people’s lives, Oshkosh Corp. continues to focus on the key areas of sustainability, including empowering people, building communities, delivering innovation, practicing strong governance and building a more sustainable future, said Kevin Tubbs, Oshkosh Corp. vice president, chief ethics, compliance and sustainability officer.

Highlights from the report include:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 18 percent since 2014

Team members volunteering more than 12,500 hours in the communities where they live and work

Increased training hours by 30 percent compared to 2018

Being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the fifth consecutive year. Oshkosh Corp. also was named one of Barron’s “100 Most Sustainable Companies” for the third consecutive year, among other honors.

“Whether decreasing our greenhouse gas emission intensity, supporting the communities where our team members live and work or leveraging innovation across our portfolio of companies, each year we continue to strengthen our focus on delivering sustainability excellence,” Tubbs said.

To read the 2019 Sustainability Report, click here.