Renowned futurist will deliver Manufacturing First keynote

In today’s fast-changing world, trying to keep up with the latest information and trends can be a challenge. Daniel Burrus, a leading futurist on global trends and disruptive innovation, will share his thoughts on what’s coming next as the keynote speaker for the 10th annual Manufacturing First Expo & Conference.

The author of several books, including the bestselling “Flash Foresight” and his latest, “The Anticipatory Organization,” Burrus has delivered more than 3,000 keynote speeches worldwide and is a strategic adviser to Fortune 500 companies, including Microsoft, Google and Procter & Gamble. When working with clients, he helps them to develop game-changing strategies based on his proven methodologies for capitalizing on technology, innovations and their future impact.

Burrus writes monthly columns focused on disruptive innovation, exponential change and the future for multiple publications, has been the featured subject of several PBS television stations and has appeared on major news channel programs.

Manufacturing First focuses on the latest trends in manufacturing, featuring speakers, special presentations, breakout sessions and more. For more information, visit manufacturingfirst.com.