State 2019 visitor spending increases 2.6%

Wisconsin saw 113.2 million visits in 2019, with those travelers spending a total of $13.7 billion in the state, an increase of 2.6 percent over 2018.

Travel Wisconsin found visitor spending directly supports nearly 2,700 jobs. In addition, visitors generated $1.6 billion in state and local taxes, which is equivalent to $687 in tax savings for every household in Wisconsin.

Brown County led the New North with $717.9 million in visitor spending, a 3.07 percent increase over 2018. Oconto County saw the region’s biggest increase in spending, at 4.37 percent for a total of $93.2 million, with Kewaunee County following close behind with a 4.23 percent increase for a total of $24.5 million.

All counties with the exception of Florence, Fond du Lac and Green Lake saw increases in visitor spending. Green Lake County saw the steepest decline at 15.4 percent.

Here’s where the counties of the New North came in:

New North tourism spending by county County 2018 spending (in millions) 2019 spending (in millions) Percent change versus 2018 Brown County $696.5 $717.9 3.07% Calumet County $32.4 $33.2 2.53% Door County $366.6 $374.4 2.13% Florence County $5.4 $5.2 -3.99% Fond du Lac County $149.6 $148.8 -0.56% Green Lake County $42.8 $36.2 -15.40% Kewaunee County $23.5 $24.5 4.23% Manitowoc County $111.5 $114.7 2.89% Marinette County $159.7 $163.3 2.31% Marquette County $23.0 $23.1 0.28% Menominee County $2.8 $2.9 2.25% Oconto County $89.3 $93.2 4.37% Outagamie County $362.6 $375.2 3.49% Shawano County $68.5 $68.9 0.60% Sheboygan County $239.8 $243.3 1.46% Waupaca County $97.1 $99.1 2.05% Waushara County $74.9 $75.6 0.93% Winnebago County $254.2 $261.2 2.75%

Source: Travel Wisconsin