State launches $75M economic recovery grant program

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Gov. Tony Evers announced $75 million in assistance for small businesses today as part of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s We’re All In initiative, a comprehensive effort to celebrate and help Wisconsin’s small businesses get back on their feet and support best practices to keep businesses, consumers, employees and communities safe.

Funded largely by federal dollars received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, this initiative will provide direct assistance to small businesses most impacted by the duration and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. These $2,500 cash grants will assist with the costs of business interruption or for health and safety improvements, rent, mortgages, inventory and wages and salaries. Businesses will be able to apply for grant assistance in early June.

Wisconsin small businesses have stepped up during this pandemic to keep people safe, and many have pivoted to producing needed items such as hand sanitizer and face coverings. Providing relief to small businesses in Wisconsin that have been affected by the pandemic is an important part of the state’s response to and recovery from the pandemic, Evers said.

Grant recipients will become We’re All In businesses by committing to safety protocols and using them in their shops, cafes and places of work to protect their customers, employees and communities. This network of Main Street businesses will form the backbone of the initiative, along with support from major Wisconsin businesses, communities and other associations.

The We’re All In initiative will include: