TitletownTech invests in tech startup

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

TitletownTech is investing in Quantum Radius, a technology startup developing interactive video and extended-reality technology that enables real-time cloud-scale augmentation of visual content. The Denver-based company will move later this year to Green Bay as a result of the investment and family ties to the area.

“The support of TitletownTech will provide Quantum Radius with growth capital, strategic guidance, technology expertise and new connections to customers,” said Tim Wahlers, co-founder and president of Quantum Radius. “The relationship further propels our development of the world’s premier low-latency, high-fidelity visual solution.”

Quantum Radius was co-founded in 2019 by CEO Frank Christofferson and Wahlers. With decades of combined knowledge in video and network technology at Bell Labs, NV Philips, CableLabs and Vidiom Systems, the founders are proven builders and leaders of elite technical teams capable of blending hardware and software products. The founders co-invented Cloud Rendering and Cloud Voice and have next-generation patents pending.

“Our partnership with Tim and Frank demonstrates TitletownTech’s potential to grow world-class technology startups right here in Green Bay,” said Neil Mix, a partner at TitletownTech.

Quantum Radius intends to improve bandwidth inefficiency and virtually eliminate lag from real-time streaming.

“Our technology aims to transmit interactive video 100 times faster than Netflix streaming and 10 times faster than Google Stadia. This breakthrough has the potential to unleash amazing, impactful applications that may change how we all work and play in the online world,” Christofferson said.