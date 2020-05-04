WEDC launches COVID-19 digital platform

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has launched a digital platform — Focus Forward — to serve as an online central location for state, federal and other funding and operational assistance programs to help businesses and communities facing economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Focus Forward will provide up-to-date information through multimedia formats, including live videos, program updates, blogs and podcasts, to help business owners in Wisconsin navigate the complexities of pandemic recovery resources.

“The information coming at people, particularly business owners struggling to survive this unprecedented health emergency, is overwhelming, and at times confusing,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “Our Focus Forward platform is designed to serve as a trusted source of information, delivered in a format that is both relevant and accessible for people seeking guidance on what help is available.”

In addition to regular updates on state financial assistance programs and federal recovery strategies, Focus Forward will feature weekly livestream events hosted by Hughes and video “explainers” of complex topics such as how to best engage with local, regional and state economic development networks. Peer-to-peer sharing through recorded conversations with business and community leaders will provide valuable perspectives and actionable advice on timely pandemic recovery topics.

Click here to visit Focus Forward.