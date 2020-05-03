Women in Technology Wisconsin adds virtual events

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

In-person gatherings are on hold, but Women in Technology Wisconsin is filling the gap with virtual events. The organization has Zoom events scheduled for May 8 and 15.

On May 8, WIT will host “Balancing Life and Work @ Home” from 7:30 to 9 a.m. The event includes a panel discussion featuring Li Jacobson, vice president of IT strategy and services for Kohl’s; Heather Mansfield, academic dean at Divine Savior Holy Angels; Deepti Suri, director of cloud infrastructure DevOps, automation and DBA services at Foot Locker; and Dana Moyano, manager of client engagement at NVISIA. The group will share strategies for being productive, adjusting expectations and staying healthy in mind and body while honoring the call to self-quarantine.

On May 15, the group will host “Creating and Building the Brand of ‘You’” from 7:30 to a 9 a.m. Vicki Updike, owner of New Sage Strategies, will explain why branding is important, share ideas for building a brand and highlight mistakes we all make along the way.

Registration for both events is free. Click here to sign up for the May 8 event and here for the May 15 event.