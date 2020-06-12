Acuity donates $25K to Wisconsin manufacturer education

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Acuity’s Manufacturing Team is donating $25,000 to WMEP Manufacturing Solutions to help provide free continuing education as manufacturers continue to deal with challenges related to COVID-19.

The funding will help deliver virtual classes for manufacturers with an interest in obtaining education and coaching services for their employees through WMEP’s online classroom offerings, which cover a variety of topics in the manufacturing industry.

“Acuity understands the importance of education to manufacturers. By building their workforce’s knowledge, they are able to stay competitive in today’s market,” said Ben Salzmann, the president and CEO for the Sheboygan-based insurance company.

Eric Decker, one of WMEP’s business development leaders, said the funds from Acuity have allowed the organization to assist manufacturers that have been hard-hit by the economic slowdown and help them prepare for an economic recovery.

“Our clients are eager to move forward, and the courses sponsored by Acuity are giving them an important boost,” he said.

WMEP Manufacturing Solutions is a specialized, not-for-profit organization providing targeted consulting services to small and medium manufacturers within Wisconsin.