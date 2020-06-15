Applications open for $75M in small business help

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Applications opened today for $75 million in assistance for small businesses as part of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s We’re All In initiative, a comprehensive effort to celebrate and help Wisconsin’s small businesses get back on their feet.

Businesses are eligible to receive $2,500 cash grants to assist with the costs of business interruption or for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory.

Applications went live today at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on June 23. The online applications will be ranked using a scoring system since there is expected to be more demand than funds available. Grants are not awarded on a first come, first served basis.

A business can apply for a grant if it:

Was in business in February 2020. Businesses that started in 2020 are not eligible.

Is Wisconsin-based and for-profit.

Employs 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, including the owner.

Has more than $0 but less than $1 million in annual revenues.

To learn more and apply, click here.