Applications open for $75M in small business help
Applications opened today for $75 million in assistance for small businesses as part of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s We’re All In initiative, a comprehensive effort to celebrate and help Wisconsin’s small businesses get back on their feet.
Businesses are eligible to receive $2,500 cash grants to assist with the costs of business interruption or for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory.
Applications went live today at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on June 23. The online applications will be ranked using a scoring system since there is expected to be more demand than funds available. Grants are not awarded on a first come, first served basis.
A business can apply for a grant if it:
- Was in business in February 2020. Businesses that started in 2020 are not eligible.
- Is Wisconsin-based and for-profit.
- Employs 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, including the owner.
- Has more than $0 but less than $1 million in annual revenues.
To learn more and apply, click here.
