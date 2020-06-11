Booyah, Dock Spiders to begin play July 1

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

A pod of Northwoods League teams comprised of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Wisconsin Woodchucks will return for play this summer starting July 1.

The league says the teams look forward to welcoming back fans and players for a much-anticipated season of Northwoods League baseball. The season for this pod will last through Aug. 20 and will be capped with a two-day pod playoff series. Working in consultation with state and local officials, the six teams have each developed a plan for safe operation in their respective locations. Click here to view the Dock Spiders plan and here to view the Booyah plan.

“Patience, creativity and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players,” said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover. “This next phase represents tremendous effort by our affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time.”

With additional teams in the region still working through the possibility of opening later in July, this pod could expand before the season’s end. Details regarding each team’s initial schedule of games will be released soon, and additional details can be found at the Northwoods League website at northwoodsleague.com.