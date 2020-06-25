Developer proposes downtown Neenah apartments

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

A new $12.7 million housing complex may soon come to the west end of downtown Neenah.

T. Wall Enterprises, a Middleton-based developer, announced it would build a four-story, 71-unit apartment building at the northeast corner of Main Street and Millview Drive — the site of the former P.H. Glatfelter paper plant. The building will overlook Arrowhead Park, Little Lake Butte des Morts and the Loop the Lake recreational trail.

According to the developer’s plan, construction would begin this October and the complex would be ready for renters in early 2022. Rents would range from $850 to $1,000 for a studio apartment, $1,100 to $1,400 for a one-bedroom apartment, $2,300 to $2,400 for a two-bedroom apartment, and $2,650 and up for a three-bedroom apartment.

As part of the development deal, the City of Neenah would provide nearly $4 million in public assistance through Neenah’s TIF District No. 8. The incentive would be paid to T. Wall Enterprises over time as property taxes are collected on the new development. In addition, the city will need to complete the development of Arrowhead Park in accordance with the city’s master plan by next June. Neenah’s Common Council will vote on the agreement next week.

In Green Bay, T. Wall Enterprises developed CityDeck Landing.