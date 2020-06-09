EAA holding virtual aviation celebration

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The cancellation of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic was a blow to aviation enthusiasts. The new EAA Spirit of Aviation Week aims to soothe some of the disappointment.

A virtual event, the EAA Spirit of Aviation Week will run July 21-25 and celebrate the entire aviation community. The event will include streamed and on-demand content, encompassing nearly every subset of aviation, with a focus on educational, informational and entertaining content. EAA’s special interest groups will also be heavily involved, bringing highlights that include homebuilts, warbirds, vintage, aerobatics and ultralights.

“Nothing can replace the Oshkosh experience in person during AirVenture week, as that event personifies the common passion we have for flight, in all its wonderful ways,” said Jack Pelton, EAA’s CEO and chairman of the board. “As unfortunate as it was that the cancellation of AirVenture 2020 took away that personal experience, countless people and groups have stepped forward to ask what they could do to virtually create something from Oshkosh that brings us together as aviators and aviation enthusiasts. We’re going to incorporate as many of them as possible during a full five-day event.”

Some events already scheduled for the EAA Spirit of Aviation Week include:

Presentations, forum and discussions with notable leaders in aviation

Historical and archival content that highlights aviation legends

Homebuilding workshops, discussions and educational tips

Content centered on pilot proficiency and learning to fly

A virtual exhibit space that showcases products, show specials, videos and services available from the hundreds of AirVenture exhibitors

Features from air show performers to military and space programs

Stories from those in EAA’s community through Hangar Flying segments

The event will be broadcast on EAAtogether.org. A detailed schedule will be announced as the event approaches.