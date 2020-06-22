ExporTech to begin virtual sessions in August

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

WMEP Manufacturing Solutions will offer an all-virtual version of its ExporTech program beginning in August.

The program is designed to help companies build a customized, strategic export expansion plan with data, best practices and a repeatable, results-proven process focused on ROI, execution and minimal risk.

Roxanne Baumann, director of global engagement for WMEP, says given the challenges COVID-19 has brought, it’s more important than ever for companies to diversify. ExporTech can help participants identify the best prospects for export and how to pivot when circumstances change, she says.

Wisconsin’s program leads the nation in business results and has been named “Best in Nation” by the U.S. Department of Commerce. It is the only program nationwide to graduate Governor’s Award winners, U.S. Department of Commerce President’s “E” Award and “E STAR” winners for year-over-year revenue increases. Nearly 200 Wisconsin manufacturers have graduated from the program, each averaging close to $1 million in new export sales.

The 12-week program includes daily sessions from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday the weeks of Aug. 3, Aug. 31 and Oct. 5.

WMEP is accepting scholarships for the program through July 24. The participant and scholarship application form is available online at wmep.org/exportech-scholarship. Contact Roxanne Baumann, [email protected] for more information about pricing and scholarships.