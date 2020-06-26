Fundraiser aids artists, Trout Museum of Art

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The area arts community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as museums and art galleries have closed. A new partnership between the Trout Museum of Art and its cohosts Bergstrom Automotive and Community First Credit Union looks to help out local artists.

Made to Order, a match-making program for art buyers and artists, helps artists by allowing people to purchase their work directly, with some pieces costing as little as $100. The Trout Museum of Art looks to raise $50,000 or more through this initiative, with half going to the artists and the other half going to support the museum’s programming.

Buyers can visit the website to see the various works of arts or make a request of what they are seeking and then be matched with an artist.

The Made to Order initiative will result in an exhibition of the original works of art, an online catalog documenting the work and a celebration — the Made to Order Premier — on Aug. 28 to unveil the finished pieces. To learn more, click here.