Future 15 awards go virtual

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Current Young Professionals, a program of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, is shifting its Future 15 & Young Professional Awards on July 23 to a virtual event.

The event will include a live Zoom celebration showcasing all the Future 15 & Young Professional Award finalists including honoree videos, sponsor vignettes and award recipient announcements. In additional, finalists will receive an in-person visit from a safe social distance at their home from volunteers during the live celebration.

Registration is open and free to the first 500 attendees. Learn more at GreaterGBC.org/Future15.

The event will honor the Future 15 Young Professionals, from which one Young Professional of the Year will be selected. In addition, the Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Next Generation Best Place to Work recipients will be announced from among the nominees.