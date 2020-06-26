GB entertainment venues announce layoffs

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Green Bay entertainment venues are laying off staff as they remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Weidner Center on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus is laying off half of its full-time staff, and PMI Entertainment Group, which manages the Meyer Theater and the Resch Center, will lay off half of its 60 full-time employees as of July 1.

Entertainment venues across the country are waiting for touring performers and performance groups to begin traveling again. Beginning in March, many performances were postponed to the fall, but now it seems unlikely they will happen. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced this week it would not resume live entertainment programs until 2021.

At the Weidner, four of its eight administrative employees were notified this week about the layoffs. Like other university staff, Weidner’s full-time employees participated in the campus-wide furloughs

Before the shutdown in March, the 27-year-old Weidner Center was already scheduled to be closed from June through late September for the replacement of the building’s lighting system.