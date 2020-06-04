Green Bay, Appleton rise in startup survey

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Both Green Bay and Appleton made big jumps in a global ranking of leading startup ecosystems.

According to StartupBlink, a global startup ecosystem map and research center, Green Bay’s ranking of 446th was up 44 places, while Appleton came in at 581st, an improvement of 35 spots.

The organization’s annual report uses an algorithm built over five years to develop what StartupBlink bills as the world’s most comprehensive startup ecosystem ranking. One thousand cities made the final ranking.

The cities of Madison and Milwaukee also moved up the charts with Madison rising 26 spots and Milwaukee rising 31 spots.