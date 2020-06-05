Insight Innovation Awards winners named

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Four organizations will be honored Aug. 19 at the Insight Innovation Awards. The livestreamed event will begin at 4 p.m. on Insight’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The awards celebrate innovation in the categories of People, Planet, Process and Product. This year’s winners include:

CESA 6 in Oshkosh won in the People category for building the state’s largest high school youth apprenticeship program, serving 20 percent of the entire state enrollment in youth apprenticeships.

St. Norbert College in De Pere won in the Planet category for developing ways to reduce food waste in dining services. In the first year of the program, the campus reduced food waste by 44 percent by engineering its menus and donating extra meals to a local homeless shelter.

Lanehub, Inc. in Green Bay won in the Process category for its freight collaboration technology platform allows shippers and carriers to learn where dedicated lanes in their networks overlap. More than 150 shippers have uploaded freight data and lanes representing $23 billion in transportation spending to Lanehub’s platform.

Appvion Operations won in the Product category for its new product, CleanSlate, which is a more eco-friendly point-of-sale receipt paper, free of reactive chemical developers, phenols, and leuco dye.

A special award will also be announced at the event with all nominees eligible to win. Click here to see the list of nominees.

The Insight Innovation Awards will feature a keynote from Craig Dickman, managing director of TitletownTech in Green Bay. An inventor, entrepreneur and business leader, Dickman will discuss the role innovation plays in business.

To learn more about the Insight Innovation Awards and to register so the information on the livestreamed event comes right to your inbox, click here.