New North ready to support Small Business Grant applications

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

New North Inc. stands ready to support small businesses in the region with their applications for the upcoming We’re All In Small Business Grant (WSBG) program of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. WEDC will begin accepting applications online for the $75 million WSBG program beginning at 8 a.m. on June 15.

The program, which will provide $2,500 grants to 30,000 small businesses, is designed to help small businesses recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic while also encouraging them to adopt best practices to keep employees, customers and communities safe.

One element of the online application process for small businesses is an email or letter of acknowledgement from a community organization confirming that the business was in operation in February 2020. As a regional economic development organization, New North Inc. is able to provide this documentation for eligible businesses.

Small businesses seeking an email or letter confirming February 2020 operations, as part of the application process, should email [email protected] or one of its local partners identified by WEDC for this confirmation.

Funded primarily by the federal CARES Act, the grants will help small businesses with the costs of business interruption or health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory.

FAQs about the grant and the materials businesses will need to apply can be found at wedc.org/WAI-Small-Business-Grant. The online grant application will be accessible at the same site from 8 a.m. Monday, June 15, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 21.

Grant recipients will become We’re All In businesses by pledging to safety protocols and using them in their shops, cafes and places of work to protect their customers, employees and communities. This network of Main Street businesses will form the backbone of the broader We’re All In initiative, along with support from major Wisconsin businesses, communities and other associations to show support for best health and safety practices in the workplace.