NEWMA to present millennial recruiting webinar

The NEW Manufacturing Alliance has partnered with Element on study to understand how to more effectively recruit millennials. NEWMA will present the results in a free webinar from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on June 25.

In this exclusive digital workshop for NEWMA member organizations, facilitators will review key findings from recent research into the attitudes and behaviors of millennial manufacturing employees. Participants will then be invited to analyze their company’s own recruiting efforts in light of the research.

When participants identify a need for improvement, facilitators will offer actionable recommendations so that all participants will have the opportunity to benchmark their millennial recruiting tactics and leave with ideas to increase their success. Click here to register.