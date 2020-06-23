Oshkosh ranked among top U.S. small cities

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Oshkosh is ranked No. 6 on SmartAsset’s list of Most Livable Small Cities in the United States.

SmartAsset crunched a variety of numbers, including data on health care, education, affordable housing, commuting times and entertainment options to develop its list. For this list, small cities were considered those with populations between 65,000 and 100,000.

Oshkosh wasn’t the only Wisconsin city to make the top 10 list. Eau Claire came in at No. 3., and Appleton finished just outside of the top 10, coming in at No. 13.

According to SmartAsset’s data, Oshkosh led the survey in terms of concentration of bars and scored well in the availability of entertainment options. The city also has a good average commute time of 17 minutes and plenty of affordable homes, with the average home making up 19 percent of a resident’s income.

SmartAsset is a personal finance and technology company that conducts a variety of surveys on consumers. To see how other cities scored, click here.