PAC to go virtual until 2021

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton is shifting its operations to virtual delivery of its mission during this extended intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staff is working with the live touring industry to determine the best procedures to once again gather in full houses and welcome audiences back to experience the power of the live performing arts.

“While it is heartbreaking that in the current climate we cannot gather in person for live performances, it is the right decision to keep our staff, volunteers, touring artists and community safe,” said Fox Cities PAC President Maria Van Laanen. “As we work with the touring industry, health care professionals and our government agencies to determine the best way to move forward, we must make the hard decision to close our doors until 2021 in order to preserve our community’s gathering place for generations to come.”

During the extended intermission, the PAC will offer several opportunities to engage with its mission virtually. The center plans to continue “The Show Must Go On Show,” which began as a way to engage its audiences with local and national partners in the live performing arts. The program airs every Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Van Laanen said the 2021 season performances will be announced at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 on the center’s Facebook and YouTube channels. “We cannot wait to welcome you all back, stronger than ever, for our Act 2,” she said.