Report: Ryder Cup may be postponed to 2021

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

It’s not a done deal yet, but several signs are pointing to the 2020 Ryder Cup, scheduled to be held at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County in September, being postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Guardian, a London-based newspaper, reported Monday the event will be moved to next year, with an announcement coming before the end of June. When contacted by U.S. media sources, the PGA of America had no comment.

Whistling Straits was scheduled to host the Ryder Cup, a contest featuring the top golfers from Europe and the United States, from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27. It’s estimated the Ryder Cup would deliver a $135 million economic impact to the area as long as fans were able to attend.

The PGA Tour is just returning now to play after taking several months off due to the pandemic and is playing without fans on the courses. Several leading golfers have voiced their disapproval of playing the Ryder Cup without fans if it came to that.

The Guardian said PGA and the European Tour — which oversee the tournament — are in final talks with Wisconsin health officials about a proposed move. If the Ryder Cup is moved to 2021, the PGA Tour’s Presidents Cup, which is slated for next fall, may need to be moved, and the next Ryder Cup would be pushed back to 2023 when it is played in Italy.

Prior to 2001, the Ryder Cup was always played in odd years, but the Sept. 11 attacks postponed that year’s event, moving it 2002 and creating the pattern of holding it in even years.