TEDxFondduLac goes virtual

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

TEDxFondduLac is charging full-speed ahead for its Aug. 15 event, but there’s a twist this year: The entire event will be livestreamed.

The speakers for the fourth annual TEDxFondduLac will deliver their TEDx Talks from the stage of the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac, but without an audience. The speeches will be livestreamed immediately, using technology to integrate presentations, videos and multiple camera angles to provide attendees with a seamless experience.

Since the number of attendees will not be limited to how many guests the THELMA can hold, Sarah Spang, TEDxFondduLac’s founder and license holder, says an unlimited number of audience members can attend. She expects the event to draw visitors from across the country or even the world.

Tickets are on sale now for the event, which has the theme “Care — Create a Ripple Effect” and begins at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 15. The cost for the entire day is $20 and covers an entire household.

Once the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Sprang says TEDxFondduLac volunteers quickly began looking at ways for the event to continue.

“I’m grateful we were able to determine that we could hold the event in our usual manner, complete with providing an unlimited audience the same kind of experience, and still have safety as our main priority,” she says. “The TEDxFondduLac team is truly remarkable in their creativity.”

The 2020 speakers include Wendy Babcock, Philippe Bouissou, Mary Davies, Neil Dogra, Simona Donova, Aaron Goldstein, Mohini Kumar, Manar Mohammad, Samantha Nelson, Lynn Roethke, Veronica Scott-Fulton, Rae Senarighi, Paul Sunseri and Maria Turner.

TEDxFondduLac tickets are available at tedxfonddulac.com.