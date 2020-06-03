THELMA to hold summer concert series — with modifications

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts has announced a new start date for the 11 Thursdays of Summer concert series. The kickoff concert with the band Maple Road is set for June 25.

Two other concerts have been rescheduled. Five Card Studs is now set to perform Aug. 27, and Tweed is set for Sept. 3. The rest of the summer lineup remains the same as scheduled. See the full concert lineup and details at thelmaarts.org.

“We want to offer the summer concerts for our community, but we need to do it safely and responsibly,” said Jacqui Corsi, THELMA’s executive director.

THELMA’s first priority continues to be health and safety of the community, Corsi said. The center will encourage social distancing and provide touchless transactions.

THELMA will limit capacity to 250 people, and all must be 21 or older. Each week, a ticket will be required to enter at a fee of $5 to ensure remaining within capacity limits. Admission includes one “fandana” mask (while supplies last) and one free spin on the prize wheel at THELMA’s promotional table.

Admission may be purchased in advance at thelmaarts.org or by stopping at THELMA during box office hours. Will call won’t be available the night of the events, but if tickets remain available, they may be purchased at the gate.

Other changes include temperature checks at the gate. Anyone with the temperature over 100 degrees will not be permitted inside the event. All bags and purses must be clear and will be checked, as no carry-ins are permitted. Bag chairs are permitted, but guests will be required to open them completely before entering the event space.

Hand sanitizer will be available for guests throughout the event, and all patrons, except those who rent Marguerite’s Lookout on THELMA’s top level, must remain in the street.

