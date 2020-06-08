Third COVID-19 survey underway

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The third round of a statewide survey measuring the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wisconsin has begun.

The survey is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Center for Customized Research & Services, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the state’s nine regional economic development organizations, including New North Inc. Its purpose is to collect data on the level of economic hardship state businesses are experiencing due to the pandemic.

The deadline to complete the survey is June 13, and both past and new participants may take part.

According to Jeffrey Sachse, director of the UW-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research & Services, this version of the survey will measure business reactions and projections as they look to the future now that more businesses have reopened.