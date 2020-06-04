TitletownTech invests in ag-tech business

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

TitletownTech is investing in SeedLinked, an ag-tech crowdsourced data platform designed to help seed producers, suppliers and plant breeders build stronger ag-ecosystems. The dollar amount of the investment was not disclosed.

“SeedLinked combines accessible smartphone technology with innovative data analytics to create a tool anyone can use to track, share, and learn about regional seed and variety performance,” said Nicolas Enjalbert, founder and CEO of SeedLinked. “Our partnership with TitletownTech allows us to accelerate our mission.”

Enjalbert founded the company in 2018 based on his expertise plant breeding and data architecture. He and his team, in partnership with Seed Savers Exchange, the Organic Seed Alliance and the University of Wisconsin, completed a successful pilot run last year to test their crowdsource model.

“SeedLinked’s pilot success demonstrates clear win-win-win potential for seed companies, growers, and the environment,” said Neil Mix, a partner at TitletownTech. “We’re excited by the opportunity for the company to commercialize its products.”

SeedLinked increases market access for small and independent seed companies, improves efficiency for large companies, and promotes data transparency for farmers and plant breeders alike. Prior to SeedLinked, plant growers have had to rely on limited sources of information, often developed in climates unlike their own. By using SeedLinked, farmers, gardeners, and other growers can connect and share information with other growers, seed producers, suppliers and plant breeders to build healthier and more resilient agro-ecosystems.

“Anyone can be a part of this. We’ve tested the data quality, and it is more predictive of performance than traditional breeding methods,” Enjalbert said. “I am inspired by the passion, depth, and engagement exhibited by the people driving this emerging seed movement.”

Formed out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, TitletownTech builds, enables and invests in early-stage and existing businesses. For more information, click here.