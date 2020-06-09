United Way Fox Cities donates $50,000 to COVID-19 fund

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

United Way Fox Cities has donated a second $50,000 gift to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, bringing its total donation to $100,000 and the grand total pledged to the fund to more than $1.2 million.

To date, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, established in mid-March by United Way Fox Cities and the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, has supported 77 grants to local nonprofit organizations engaged in response and recovery efforts.

The recent donation marks a significant moment for United Way Fox Cities. For the past 12 weeks, the organization has focused on responding to immediate community needs caused by the pandemic, including donating time and money to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. United Way’s resource development efforts are now fully engaged in running a successful 2020 fundraising campaign, said Peter Kelly, president and CEO at United Way Fox Cities.

“Our staff remains committed to supporting the efforts of the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, but we must now consider the survival of the nonprofit programs we fund through donations to the annual campaign,” he said. “The programs we fund have always played an important role in making the Fox Cities a great place to live, but they are perhaps more critical than ever as we face the daunting social crises resulting from the pandemic.”

United Way Fox Cities provides funds to more than 100 programs, initiatives and grant recipients to help them provide much-needed services in the Fox Cities.