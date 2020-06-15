UW-Green Bay prepares to bring back students

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay announced today an overview of a two-phased plan to bring faculty, staff and students back to all four UW-Green Bay campuses for the fall 2020 semester.

Faculty and staff who need to be on campus to do their jobs will be able to return to their offices and work spaces on July 1. The plan also includes the opening of some outdoor spaces used by the public as of July 1.

It’s the first return of UW-Green Bay employees since mid-March, when, because of COVID-19, students, faculty and staff were asked to vacate campus and study/attend classes and work from home. Many employees will continue their work virtually throughout the summer and into the fall to minimize the number of people on campus. A snapshot of the reopening plan is available here.

While university officials welcome back some faculty and staff to campus, specific planning will continue into July to allow students to safely return to campus for the fall semester. Initial plans include:

The fall 2020 semester will begin, as scheduled, on Sept. 2 and end on Dec. 21.

Classes will be offered in various formats, including in-person, hybrid/blended and online. The delivery methods for each class are under development and will be finalized by mid-July.

The occupancy of each classroom will be reduced to allow for social distancing, and masks will be required.

The Office of Residence Life, with campus health/wellness partner Prevea and the Brown County Public Health, is developing community standards and safety measures for campus housing, as well as safety guidelines for all four campuses. University officials are confident that all students with residence hall contracts will be able to be accommodated under the current guidelines.

Campus move-in dates will be staggered to accommodate social distancing and announced in the near future.

As university personnel continue to operate during the pandemic, leaders are preparing to be nimble in their operations and with regards to all decisions that influence and protect the safety of each member of its four-campus community.

“Our summer and fall enrollments are up and tell us people want to continue to learn,” said Chancellor Michael Alexander. “We will continue to do everything in our power to accommodate students so that they continue with their academic progression with the safety of our faculty, staff, and students as our highest priority”