UW-Oshkosh ready to welcome students this fall

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Students will be back on campus this fall at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campuses in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and the Fox Cities.

UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt unveiled the Titans Return Fall 2020 plan that will help guide the safe return of students, faculty and staff members to the university’s three campuses.

“With the unpredictability of COVID-19, our plan has built-in flexibility that allows us to adjust if conditions warrant,” Leavitt said.

After sending students home in March and implementing online instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic, the university will welcome students back Sept. 9, representing no change in start date.

UW-Oshkosh will offer in-person instruction as well as online courses for large classes. The plan gives students options regarding online or in-person classes. Students will be living in the residence halls, and the dining halls will be open. UW-Oshkosh will develop a team to respond to COVID-19 and outline protocols to manage student health.

Titans Return gives students options to safely move through their courses of study and allows staff to feel comfortable and safe on our campuses. Click here for more details on the plan.