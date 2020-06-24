‘We’re All In’ grant deadline extended

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The application deadline for the $2,500 We’re All In Small Business Grants has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. received 26,000 applications as of late Tuesday, when applications were originally due. The deadline was extended to give additional businesses more time to get the needed documents and submit their information to the WEDC.

The We’re All In program was created to supply $2,500 grants to 30,000 small businesses across Wisconsin. The grants are designed to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, while also encouraging them to adopt best practices to keep employees, customers and communities safe.

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said the grants “will not be determined on a first-come, first-served basis, so businesses all have the same chance of receiving a grant, regardless of when they apply. But with the limited time that’s left, we’re encouraging businesses to apply now so that if they have questions, they don’t risk missing out on this important resource.”

Hughes added the grants come with “very few strings attached” and do not need to be repaid. The WEDC anticipates releasing the first round of payments by early to mid-July.

The online application, FAQs, and other information about the grant can be found here.