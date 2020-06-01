Wigwam Mills lays off nearly all its workforce

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Sheboygan-based Wigwam Mills announced it will permanently lay off nearly all its employees effective June 1.

In a state and federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing the company submitted in late May, it stated it would lay off 121 of its 142 employees.

“Wigwam Mills Inc. will substantially curtail its manufacturing and administrative operations due to the sudden and unexpected consequences of the COVID-19 virus and the adverse impact the COVID virus has had on Wigwam’s operations and sales,” the company stated in its notice.

Wigwam further said it was unable to provide the required 60-day notice of the layoffs due to the “sudden unexpected and unforeseen adverse circumstances” stemming from the pandemic.

“The virus has dramatically impacted Wigwam Mills because most of the sales orders previously placed with Wigwam have been dramatically and suddenly curtailed, resulting in a loss of business, resulting in these permanent layoffs,” the company stated.