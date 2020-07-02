Amazon facility coming to Greenville

Jul 2, 2020
Jessica Thiel
The finishing touches are being put on the new Amazon delivery hub in Greenville.

The e-commerce giant’s name is now attached to the facility at W6331 Wally Way. Developer Ryan Companies US Inc. built and owns the 110,000-square-foot building. The Town of Greenville approved the company’s permit in mid-June.

The facility will be used to sort and distribute packages and is expected to employ up to 160 permanent, full-time workers as well as offering seasonal jobs.