Amazon facility coming to Greenville
Posted on Jul 2, 2020 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive
Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications
Town documents confirm that an Amazon delivery hub is coming to Greenville.
The e-commerce giant’s name is now attached to the facility at W6331 Wally Way. Developer Ryan Companies US Inc. built and owns the 110,000-square-foot building. The Town of Greenville approved the company’s permit in mid-June.
The facility will be used to sort and distribute packages and is expected to employ up to 160 permanent, full-time workers as well as offering seasonal jobs.
