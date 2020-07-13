Aurora BayCare center opens in Kaukauna

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Aurora BayCare has opened part of its new health care center in Kaukauna. Specialty care physicians with BayCare Clinic and Aurora BayCare are among the doctors now seeing patients at the center.

The 72,000-square-foot clinic at 1500 Arbor Way includes 13 clinic specialties and seven outpatient surgery specialties as well as a dedicated area for rehabilitation and sports medicine, Urgent Care Plus, diagnostics and pharmacy.

Special health care services now available at the center include ear, nose and throat medicine, orthopedics and sports medicine, neurological surgery, pain and rehab medicine, audiology, plastic surgery, cardiology, bariatric surgery and urology. Urgent Care Plus, which offers a higher level of care at an urgent care cost, is also now open.

An adjoining outpatient surgery center — a first for Kaukauna — will open later this year.

“By constructing the facility in Kaukauna, we strive to deliver comprehensive, integrated health care for patients with convenient, local access,” Daniel Meyer, president of Aurora BayCare Medical Center, said when the project was announced. “Many people travel to receive health care services, which is why it’s important that Aurora BayCare offers patients high-quality health care closer to home.”