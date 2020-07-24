Current honors top young professionals

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Current Young Professionals, a program of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, honored two individuals and one business at its annual Future 15 & Young Professional Awards presented by the Donald J. Schneider MBA program at St. Norbert College.

During the virtual event, Heather Milbach of Schreiber Foods was named Young Professional of the Year, Taylor Pierce of The Cupcake Couture was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and Nicolet National Bank was named Next Generation Best Place to Work. The Next Generation Best Place to Work Award recognizes a business that demonstrates a commitment to the development of young professionals, adopts policies that promote work-life balance, values generational differences, and institutes attraction and retention initiatives for young talent.

The event also recognizes 15 young professionals in the area who are growing and excelling in their respective fields. These individuals are influencing the growth, prosperity and quality of life in greater Green Bay through their professional accomplishments and community involvement. In addition to Milbach, other Future 15 honorees include: Kassie Batchelor, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay; Joe Faulds, City of Green Bay; Mario Gonzalez, Wello; Claudia E. Guzman, UW-Green Bay; Beth Hudak, House of Hope Green Bay Inc.; Ben Joniaux, UW-Green Bay; Sarah Krier, Breakthrough; Kathryn Kroll, Downtown Green Bay Inc.; Samantha Maass, On Broadway Inc.; Ken Mika, Geosyntec Consultants Inc.; Briana Peters, Hawkins Ash CPAs, LLP; Kristina Shelton, YWCA Greater Green Bay; Madeline C. Szymanski, CP and Lucky 7 Dog Rescue; and Tynisha D. Willingham, St. Norbert College.