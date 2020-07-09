Delaware North lays off 1,300 at WI sports venues

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Delaware North, the catering company for Lambeau Field in Green Bay and Miller Park in Milwaukee, has temporarily laid off 1,300 workers.

The Buffalo, N.Y.-based foodservice company notified Wisconsin labor officials this week to comply with the law because the layoffs could last more than six months due to the coronavirus.

“We continue to hope that this action is temporary, but the estimated duration cannot be determined with any certainty at this time,” according to a letter sent by Delaware North executive Eileen Morgan to the state.

When Wisconsin was first placed under its Safer at Home directive in March, Delaware North placed several full-time and part-time employees on temporary layoffs since both Miller Park and Lambeau Field were shut down.

But when the Milwaukee Brewers take the field at Miller Park later this month, there will be no fans in the stands, so there will not be a need for food and beverage service. At Lambeau Field, the Packers organization has yet to announce their final plans for game days, but it has hinted that fewer fans will be in the stands — if they are allowed in at all.