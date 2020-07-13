Fourth round of COVID-19 business survey now open

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

A statewide survey of businesses measuring the economic impact of COVID-19 is now open through July 20. This is the fourth iteration of the survey, which will focus this month on mapping both the effects and recovery from the first months of the pandemic, along with travel activities

Both past and new participants may take part in the survey, which is open to any Wisconsin business owner.

“The survey is proving to be an effective platform for companies to provide feedback to the WEDC and state leaders on what they are experiencing and what they need for recovery as we emerge from the interruption of normal operations due to the pandemic,” says Jeffrey Sachse, director of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research & Services.

New North Inc., is partnering with CCRS, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the state’s other eight regional economic development organizations to collect data on the level of economic hardship Wisconsin businesses are experiencing due to the pandemic.

“The data we receive from businesses through the survey results remains extremely valuable as we lead recovery efforts within the New North region,” says New North President and CEO Barb LaMue. “It only takes minutes to complete, and we ask everyone who is able to participate.”

During last month’s sampling period, from June 3-13, Wisconsin businesses demonstrated resilience, with 41 percent of respondents indicating they had introduced or expanded online services in the preceding three-month period. Results also showed that businesses continue to seek financial assistance amid the COVID-19 crisis; 60 percent of respondents had requested help and 52.4 percent got aid.

