Free digital skills learning program launched

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Four organizations are coming together to offer a free accelerator program for individuals ready to learn new digital skills to prepare them for the region’s in-demand digital jobs.

New North Inc., Microsoft, American Family Insurance and gener8tor have teamed up to offer gener8tor Upskilling, which builds on Microsoft’s TechSpark program. TechSpark partners on the local level to foster economic growth. Microsoft recently announced its global skilling initiative that seeks to help 25 million people worldwide who have lost their job due to COVID-19 by teaching them new skills to fill open jobs in their community.

Startup accelerator gener8tor will use its proven accelerator playbook, which provides individualized mentorship and coaching to startups across the country. In addition to the intensive and personalized coaching, individuals will have access to the region’s employers who have expressed the need for these skills.

“We are committed to helping people gain the skills they need in order to move into available jobs within the digital era,” said Michelle Schuler, manager of Microsoft’s TechSpark Wisconsin. “By focusing our efforts locally and partnering with incredible organizations … we can make a positive impact on our Wisconsin community, through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc., said the new program will help individuals and businesses.

“As the pandemic has displaced thousands of workers in our region, we are incredibly grateful to Microsoft for rolling out their global skills initiative,” she said. “We saw this as an opportunity to immediately match displaced workers with digital skills training and to work toward providing economic opportunity for all.”

The two-week, cohort-based program will include:

Self-paced virtual curriculum from Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub to learn skills for in-demand jobs, earn industry-recognized certifications and access job opportunities

One-on-one concierge support from the gener8tor team on the skills content, plus coaching on interview skills and resume-writing

Virtual access to a network of peers for support and community

