Green Bay survey chronicles businesses’ response to COVID-19

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Applying for the Paycheck Protection Program, changing how to deliver services and implementing telecommuting are just a few of the actions Green Bay area businesses have taken to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber’s recent Back to Business survey looked at how the pandemic affected businesses and what steps businesses took to mitigate its economic impact. More than half of the survey respondents were CEOs, owners or executive management.

Survey highlights include: