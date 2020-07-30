Insight event honors Women of Influence

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Insight honored eight winners and 80 nominees on Wednesday during its first-ever Women of Influence Awards during a virtual event.

The eight winners were: Lifetime Achievement — Susan Finco of Leonard & Finco; Business Owner — Lisa Cruz of Red Shoes Inc; Corporate Leader — Jill Wagner Kelly of Integrity Insurance; Young Influencer — Christina Singh of Boys and Girls Clubs of Sheboygan County; Trailblazer — Cynthia Estrup of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Police Department; Mentor — Glenda Woosley of Culver’s of Darboy, Little Chute and Grand Chute; Difference Maker — Business Community — Laurie Radke of the Greater Green Bay Chamber; and Difference Maker — Nonprofits — Harriet Redman of WisconSibs Inc.

There are several ways you can still participate: You can watch the event video here; read our special section honoring the women here; and visit the Women of Influence webpage to learn more about the winners and the nominees.

Nominations for the 2021 Women of Influence Awards will open in mid-October.