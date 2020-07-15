New Green Bay angel investor group launched

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

A new angel investor group focused on funding entrepreneurs, specifically early-stage, high-growth-potential companies at the pre-seed or seed stage, has launched in Green Bay.

The Startup Hub, powered by the Greater Green Bay Chamber, announced the formation of the Tundra Angels on Wednesday.

“Tundra Angels, at its core, is about delivering hope to entrepreneurs through capital, strategic connections and customers,” says Matthew Kee, startup development manager with the Greater Green Bay Chamber. “These three components — capital, connections and customers — are critical to startup progress, especially in the early stages.”

Tundra Angels has several committed investor members, including: Garritt Bader, founder of GB Real Estate Investments; Ryan Chernick, president of Camera Corner Connecting Point; Gregg Mattek, key account executive at Google and owner of Copper State Brewery; and Al Zeise, founder of ZyQuest and founder and CEO of Huterra.

Kee says Tundra Angels is seeking to create a diverse group of younger-generation investors from the community and region who are successful founders and entrepreneurs. The group is looking to fund companies with an average investment size between $50,000 to $100,000 and will meet quarterly to hear pitches from three or four startups. The businesses will cover a range of stages, from having a validated idea to early customer revenue.

“The establishment of the angel investor group opens the door to providing much-needed capital to get an entrepreneur’s great idea off the ground or to help an early-stage company grow to the next level,” says Laurie Radke, president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Chamber.

