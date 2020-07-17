Ornua invests $10M in Hilbert cheese plant

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Irish cheesemaker Ornua is making a $10 million investment to upgrade its plant in Hilbert.

Ornua is adding 22,000 square feet of cooling and warehouse space, which will increase production by 30 percent. The expansion may lead to another 30 to 50 jobs.

“This latest round of investment is consistent with the investments made since Ornua acquired Thiel Cheese and it is a business that will see further investment over the coming years,” Bernard Condon, managing director of Ornua Ingredients, said in a news release. “Hilbert is a core component of Ornua Ingredients North America’s ability to create value on behalf of our coop members and generations of Irish dairy farming families.”

The Irish Dairy Board acquired Thiel Cheese & Ingredients in 2011. In 2015, Thiel and another Irish Dairy Board-owned cheesemaker, Meadow Ingredients, combined under the name of Ornua Ingredients North America. In addition to the Hilbert cheese plant, the company owns a second cheese plant in Byron, Minn.

Bayland Buildings is constructing the expansion, and it is expected to be finished next February.

Onrua Ingredients North America produces cheese for food manufacturing and foodservice companies in the United States. Its cheese is used in the meat, frozen meals, egg dishes, soups and sauces, bakery and pizza cheese categories. In 2019, Ornua Ingredients North America provided cheese for more than 50 million pizzas.