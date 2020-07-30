Reduced travel leads to Air Wisconsin layoffs

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Air Wisconsin Airlines, which is headquartered at the Appleton International Airport, is laying off 361 employees in Appleton and Milwaukee as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the travel industry.

In a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the company said the layoffs are a result of fewer flying operations with United Airlines as the pandemic is keeping travelers off of planes.

The majority of the employees facing a layoff are based in Milwaukee at Mitchell International Airport and already have been notified.

“At this point in time this is a temporary layoff,” Air Wisconsin Managing Director of Human Resources Tina Vos wrote to the DWD. “The layoff time period is unknown, as it will be dependent on the increase in travel demands and United Airlines’ need for Air Wisconsin’s flying services.”

The layoffs will take effect Oct. 1.