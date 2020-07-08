Ryder Cup pushed back to 2021

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

With rumors swirling for weeks about the fate of the 2020 Ryder Cup slated for Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County, the PGA of America and the European Tour announced today that the event will be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unlike other major sporting events that are played in existing stadiums, we had to make a decision now about building facilities to host the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “It became clear that as of today, our medical experts and the public authorities in Wisconsin could not give us certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible. Given that uncertainty, we knew rescheduling was the right call.”

The Ryder Cup will now be played Sept. 21 to 26, 2021. The President’s Cup — which is held in years opposite of the Ryder Cup — which will be moved to 2022. The two tournaments will then alternate from there.

“We are continuing to work closely with the PGA of America and our community on thoughtful planning and preparations to provide a safe and unforgettable Ryder Cup in 2021,” Kohler Co. said in a statement. “Our host committee and staff have worked diligently to prepare, and we are motivated to ensure a seamless experience for all involved.”

The biennial Ryder Cup features the top players from the United States and Europe and is one of the most watched sporting events in the world.

After taking a hiatus due to the virus, the PGA Tour has continued playing without spectators. One idea to keep the Ryder Cup’s original dates was to hold it without spectators although fans and players expressed disdain for that option.

The 2020 Ryder Cup was expected to deliver a $135 million economic impact to the region.

Owned by the Kohler Co., Whistling Straits hosted the 2004, 2010 and 2015 PGA Championships and the 2007 U.S. Senior Open.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 Ryder Cup via rydercup.com will be automatically valid for the corresponding day(s) in 2021.