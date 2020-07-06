State tech startups raised $454M in 2019

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Wisconsin tech startups raised a total of $454 million in investment capital in 2019 — surpassing the $400 million mark for the first time in a calendar year.

The data was presented in “Wisconsin Investments: On the Rise,” a report conducted by the Wisconsin Technology Council and Tech Council Investor Network.

While the Madison area leads the state in raising early-stage investing dollars, TitletownTech’s presence in the New North is leading to more local deals. A partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft — along with other investors — TitletownTech’s venture fund made three investments in startups during 2019:

$1 million to Boost Energy

$500,000 to Strive Orthopedics

$100,000 to Innov8 Languages

Also in Northeast Wisconsin, the Winnebago Seed Fund in Neenah joined with the BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation to invest $700,000 in Abre Technology.

Some other trends from the report include: