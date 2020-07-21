TitletownTech invests in 14 businesses

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

TitletownTech invested in 14 businesses in its first year of operation.

The venture studio and investment fund formed out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft. In its first year, nearly 1,000 budding entrepreneurs from all over the world approached TitletownTech looking for investment. In addition to the Packers and Microsoft, 14 additional companies contributed investment capital to complete the $25 million venture fund.

Two companies — ChemDirect of California and Quantum Radius of Colorado — relocated their headquarters to Green Bay after receiving funds from TitletownTech to take advantage of the onsite resources and connections provided by the organization and its network.

“The entrepreneurial talent drawn to the advantages that we offer with our unique network of partners and team continues to expand. We’re extremely excited about the trajectory and potential of our growing portfolio,” said Craig Dickman, managing director at TitletownTech.

TitletownTech has helped make Green Bay a focal point on the entrepreneurial map. In StartupBlink’s 2020 Global Rankings Report, Green Bay rose 44 spots on the list of the top 1,000 global cities to start a business, said Jill Enos, managing director of TitletownTech.

“Providing cutting-edge capabilities in a state-of-the-art innovation center with global reach is attractive regardless of location, but when you offer that from a community rich with high quality of life and a low cost of living, it’s a perfect combination,” she said.

In May, Oculogica and Strive MedTech, two TitletownTech companies, were featured in “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah’s discussion with Packers’ CEO Mark Murphy and Microsoft President Brad Smith. In the video, they discussed the impacts of COVID-19, the importance of innovation during this uncertain time, and how the Green Bay Packers are taking action to support community members. Earlier this year, Trusted Health, another TitletownTech investment, was ranked in Forbes’ list of Top 25 startups to reach $1 billion valuation.