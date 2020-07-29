WEDC plans virtual trade visit to South Korea

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is organizing a virtual Global Trade Venture to connect Wisconsin exporters with potential buyers, distributors and other partners in South Korea.

The virtual Global Trade Venture to South Korea will include online meetings that will take place from Nov. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020. This will be the second virtual Global Trade Venture organized by WEDC. The first one, connecting Wisconsin companies with potential partners in Germany, is taking place in late September and early October.

Registration for the South Korea virtual trade venture is open now through Sept. 18. Interested companies are encouraged to register early so Wisconsin’s trade office in South Korea has plenty of time to research potential partners and set up meetings.

As part of the venture, the WEDC will arrange online meetings with senior decision-makers and will handle the technology and scheduling so participants can focus on their customers’ needs and interests. The WEDC will provide translators if necessary and help state businesses prepare for their meetings

“Face-to-face meetings are typically essential for making connections in a new market,” said Katy Sinnott, WEDC’s vice president of international business development. “One day, they will be again, but for now we can take these meetings online so Wisconsin companies can continue to forge new relationships in overseas markets and bring their innovative products to the world.”

Learn more or register for the virtual Global Trade Venture to South Korea here.