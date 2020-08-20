Algoma wins All-American City designation

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The City of Algoma has received the All-American City designation from the National Civic League.

Algoma was one of only 10 entrants to win the award. To win the award, the city needed to present a 10-minute pitch about something special in the community that makes it stand out. There was also a question-and-answer session with the judges.

Live Algoma and the Algoma School District developed the pitch, which focused on youth efforts. Wolf Tech, a hands-on vocational training at the middle and high school levels, was featured along with the Wolf Den program, a mentorship program specific to Algoma that operates much like Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Created in 1949, the All-American City designation recognizes the work of communities in using inclusive civic engagement to address critical issues and create stronger connections among residents, businesses and nonprofit and government leaders. More than 500 communities have received the award since its inception.