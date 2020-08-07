Brio Building in Oshkosh breaks ground

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Construction has begun on Merge Urban Development Group’s Brio Building at 155 Jackson St. in Oshkosh. The five-story mixed-use building includes more than 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 60 market-rate residential units in downtown Oshkosh.

The development site is located within walking distance to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Lake Winnebago, the City of Oshkosh’s waterfront bike trail and Leech Amphitheater.

The commercial space is fully pre-leased by the Oshkosh Food Co-op, which was incorporated as a not-for-profit co-op in 2013 with the goal of creating a member-owned, full-service grocery store in Oshkosh’s central city. The member-owned cooperative recently met its $1.6 million fundraising milestone, releasing the design team to refine the concept. The co-op will begin construction within the tenant space on the corner of Jackson Street and Pearl Avenue in April 2021.

The Brio Building is the first in a series of buildings to be developed by Merge in the Marion Road Redevelopment Area. The development team began working with the City of Oshkosh in 2018, drawing from concepts in the Imagine Oshkosh master plan to propose the redevelopment of a nearly 6-acre assemblage in the central city. The properties sit in a federally designated Opportunity Zone. The capital group includes investors from four states, including Wisconsin.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this project. We believe it will impact the community in a really meaningful way because of the years of work and commitment that the co-op put in to get to this point,” said Brent Dahlstrom of Merge. “We are humbled to be a part of a growing neighborhood with the co-op as the anchor tenant in the Brio Building.”