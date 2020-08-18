Climate tech startup is latest TitletownTech investment

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

TitletownTech has invested in a climate technology startup that leverages sensors, data and software to prevent stormwater pollution, sewage overflow and flooding.

StormSensor provides municipalities, utilities and environmental leaders with the information they need to detect, understand and manage conditions in their stormwater and wastewater systems. Customers can then use that data in real time to implement solutions.

“As climate change impacts the environment we love and live in, it is critical for innovation and forward-thinking entrepreneurs to tackle the massive challenges that have been created,” said Craig Dickman, managing director at TitletownTech. “StormSensor’s solutions show tremendous progress in the area of enviro-tech, and we’re thrilled to be a part of driving environmental improvement for cities, communities and community members everywhere.”

StormSensor CEO and founder Erin Rothman said many communities use traditional methods of watershed tracking, which can result in misinformed decision-making and slow response times, leading to sewage overflow. The startup’s internet of things data networks provide weather, flow, depth and temperature every five minutes, every day — in short, metering the last unmetered utility, allowing cities to better understand how water moves in their subsurface infrastructure.